Agricultural Films Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Leading Agricultural Films Market Players:

Achilles Corporation

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc.

Coveris S.A.

Henan YinFeng Plastic Co.,LTD

Novamont S.p.A.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

RKW Hyplast NV

RPC bpi group

Trioplast Industrier AB

The use of plastics in agriculture has tremendously helped in overcoming major challenges by converting unproductive deserts into agricultural lands. Agricultural films are used to enhance productivity of agricultural land with the aid of plastic films. In addition, these films serve several functions including greenhouse, silage, and mulching. LDPE, HDPE, EVA/EBA are some polymers that are used in manufacturing these films.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Agricultural Films Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

The agricultural films market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising food demands of the population within a limited structure of farmland resources. In addition, the enhanced productivity and agricultural aid that these films offer further propel market growth. However, the high installation costs restrict the agricultural films market growth. On the other hand, development of green agricultural film to control environmental hazard is a key opportunity for the major players of agricultural film market during the forecast period.

The global agricultural films market is segmented on the basis of polymer type and application. Based on polymer type, the market is segmented as LDPE, linear LDPE, HDPE, EVA/EBA, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as greenhouse, silage, and mulching. The market by greenhouse is further sub-segmented as classic greenhouse, macro tunnels/walking tunnels, and low tunnels. The silage market segment is sub-segmented as silage stretch films, silage sheet, and silage bags. And by mulching, the market is further segmented as black mulches, transparent mulches, and others.

