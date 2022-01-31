Glassfiber Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Glassfiber Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glassfiber Yarn include AGY, Saint-Gobain, PPG, Taiwan Glass, Nittobo, Valmiera Glass, Sichuan Fiber Glass, Glotech Industrial and Porcher and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glassfiber Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glassfiber Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic Grade

Industry Grade

Other

Global Glassfiber Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass Chemistry

Coating or Binder Chemistry

Other

Global Glassfiber Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glassfiber Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glassfiber Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glassfiber Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glassfiber Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGY

Saint-Gobain

PPG

Taiwan Glass

Nittobo

Valmiera Glass

Sichuan Fiber Glass

Glotech Industrial

Porcher

Bohemiatex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glassfiber Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glassfiber Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glassfiber Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glassfiber Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glassfiber Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glassfiber Yarn Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glassfiber Yarn Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glassfiber Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glassfiber Yarn Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glassfiber Yarn Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glassfiber Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glassfiber Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glassfiber Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glassfiber Yarn Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glassfiber Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glassfiber Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glassfiber Yarn Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

