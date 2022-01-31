Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120040/global-thermoplastic-polyolefin-market-2022-2028-399

Polethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) include Sinopec Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V., Exxonmobil Chemical, Petrochina Company Limited, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Braskem S.A., Total S.A. and Arkema S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polethylene

Polypropylene

Functional Polyolefins

Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer goods

Structural plastics

Food packaging

Industrial products

Others

Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinopec Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V.

Exxonmobil Chemical

Petrochina Company Limited

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Braskem S.A.

Total S.A.

Arkema S.A.

Borealis AG

Ineos Group AG

Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

ENI S.P.A.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Polyone Corporation

Sasol Ltd

Tosoh Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

Repsol

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120040/global-thermoplastic-polyolefin-market-2022-2028-399

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/