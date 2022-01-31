Functional Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Functional Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Functional Resins include BASF, Arkema, Dow, Evonik, Gellner Industrial, Allnex, Elementis, Sanmu and TaiChang Resin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Functional Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Functional Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Functional Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Resin

Polyester Resin

Global Functional Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Functional Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallic Coating

Plastic Coating

Glass Coating

Others

Global Functional Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Functional Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Functional Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Functional Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Functional Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Functional Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Arkema

Dow

Evonik

Gellner Industrial

Allnex

Elementis

Sanmu

TaiChang Resin

Dongsheng

KITO

TOD Chemical

Lotte BP Chemical

KANEKA CORPORATION

