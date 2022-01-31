High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High Purity Ethylene Oxide
The global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SD-Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) include Dow Chemical, Sharq, Formosa, Yansab, Shell, Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company, Sinopec, Reliance and Basf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- SD-Oxidation
- Shell-Oxidation
- Dow-Oxidation
- Other
Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ethylene Glycols
- Polyethylene Glycols
- Ethylene Glycol Ethers
- Ethanol Amines
- Others
Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Chemical
- Sharq
- Formosa
- Yansab
- Shell
- Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company
- Sinopec
- Reliance
- Basf
- Indorama Ventures
- Ineos
- Huntsman
- PTT Global Chemical
- LyondellBasell
- Indian Oil
- Oriental Union Chemical
- CNPC
- Sibur
- Nippon Shokubai
- India Glycol Limited
- Eastman
- Kazanorgsintez
- Sasol
- Lotte Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Players in Global Market
