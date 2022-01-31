High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SD-Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) include Dow Chemical, Sharq, Formosa, Yansab, Shell, Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company, Sinopec, Reliance and Basf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SD-Oxidation

Shell-Oxidation

Dow-Oxidation

Other

Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Glycols

Polyethylene Glycols

Ethylene Glycol Ethers

Ethanol Amines

Others

Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical

Sharq

Formosa

Yansab

Shell

Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company

Sinopec

Reliance

Basf

Indorama Ventures

Ineos

Huntsman

PTT Global Chemical

LyondellBasell

Indian Oil

Oriental Union Chemical

CNPC

Sibur

Nippon Shokubai

India Glycol Limited

Eastman

Kazanorgsintez

Sasol

Lotte Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Ethylene Oxide (HPEO) Players in Global Market

