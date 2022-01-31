Organic Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Organic Pigment market was valued at 9015.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Azo Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Pigment include BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, North American Chemical, Lily Group, Heubach Group and Sudarshan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Azo Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High-performance Pigments

Global Organic Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Organic Pigments for Printing Inks

Organic Pigments for Paints & Coatings

Organic Pigments for Plastics & Rubber

Global Organic Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Organic Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Clariant

DIC

Huntsman

Toyoink

North American Chemical

Lily Group

Heubach Group

Sudarshan

Jeco Group

Xinguang

Sanyo Color Works

Shuangle

Flint Group

Cappelle Pigment

DCC

Dainichiseika

Sunshine Pigment

Apollo Colors

FHI

Ruian Baoyuan

Yuhong New Plastic

Hongyan Pigment

PYOSA

KolorJet Chemicals

Everbright Pigment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Pigment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Pigment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Pigment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Pigment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Pigment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Pigment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Pigment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Pigment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Pigment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Pigment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Pigment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Organic Pigment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

