Vermiculite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Vermiculite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vermiculite include SHOWA DENKO K.K., Mitsui Sumitomo Metal Mining Brass & Copper, Bfbaowen, Zhongsen, Zhongxin, Zhongnan, Jinhualan, Yuli Xinlong and Mayue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vermiculite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vermiculite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vermiculite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powder Products
- Flakes Products
- Boards Products
Global Vermiculite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vermiculite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building Field
- Industrial Field
Global Vermiculite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vermiculite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vermiculite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vermiculite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vermiculite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Vermiculite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SHOWA DENKO K.K.
- Mitsui Sumitomo Metal Mining Brass & Copper
- Bfbaowen
- Zhongsen
- Zhongxin
- Zhongnan
- Jinhualan
- Yuli Xinlong
- Mayue
- Zhongyan
- Ruite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vermiculite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vermiculite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vermiculite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vermiculite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vermiculite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vermiculite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vermiculite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vermiculite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vermiculite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vermiculite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vermiculite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vermiculite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vermiculite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vermiculite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vermiculite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vermiculite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vermiculite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder Products
4.1.3 Flakes Products
4.1.4 Boards Products
