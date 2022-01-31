Citronellol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Citronellol Market
The global Citronellol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Citronellol include BASF, Privi Organics, CRESCENT FRAGRANCES, Guangzhou Baihua Flavours and Fragrances, Guangzhou Xintai Flavors and Fragrances, Lubon Industry, Jiangxi Global Natural Spice, Peefu Industrial Company and Luyuan Natural Perfume Oil Refinery. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Citronellol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Citronellol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citronellol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural
- Synthesis
Global Citronellol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citronellol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Cosmetic Industry
- Other
Global Citronellol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citronellol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Citronellol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Citronellol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Citronellol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Citronellol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Privi Organics
- CRESCENT FRAGRANCES
- Guangzhou Baihua Flavours and Fragrances
- Guangzhou Xintai Flavors and Fragrances
- Lubon Industry
- Jiangxi Global Natural Spice
- Peefu Industrial Company
- Luyuan Natural Perfume Oil Refinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Citronellol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Citronellol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Citronellol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Citronellol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Citronellol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Citronellol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Citronellol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Citronellol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Citronellol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Citronellol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Citronellol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Citronellol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Citronellol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citronellol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Citronellol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citronellol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Citronellol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural
4.1.3 Synthesis
