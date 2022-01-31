UV Filter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global UV Filter market was valued at 550.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 618.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Filter include Symrise, Ashland, DSM, Novacyl, BASF, Salicylates and Chemicals, SUNJIN BEAUTY SCIENCE, Sensient Technologies and TRI-K Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthesis

Global UV Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Global UV Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies UV Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Symrise

Ashland

DSM

Novacyl

BASF

Salicylates and Chemicals

SUNJIN BEAUTY SCIENCE

Sensient Technologies

TRI-K Industries

Honle Group

Sankyo Denki

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Filter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Filter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Filter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Filter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Filter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Filter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Filter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Filter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Filter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Filter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Filter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Filter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Filter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Filter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Filter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Filter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global UV Filter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural

4.1.3 Synthesis

4.2 By Type – Global UV Filter Revenue & Forecasts

