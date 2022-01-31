Viscose Staple Firbe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Viscose Staple Firbe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wool Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Viscose Staple Firbe include ADITYA BIRLA (IN), ENZING (AT), Kelheim (DE), Silvix (KR), Sniace (ES), Cosmo (US), SanYou (CN), FULIDA (CN) and Sateri (CN), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Viscose Staple Firbe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viscose Staple Firbe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Firbe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wool Type

Cotton Type

Global Viscose Staple Firbe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Firbe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Industry

Transport Industry

Clothing Industry

Other

Global Viscose Staple Firbe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Firbe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Viscose Staple Firbe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Viscose Staple Firbe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viscose Staple Firbe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Viscose Staple Firbe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADITYA BIRLA (IN)

ENZING (AT)

Kelheim (DE)

Silvix (KR)

Sniace (ES)

Cosmo (US)

SanYou (CN)

FULIDA (CN)

Sateri (CN)

Aoyang Technology (CN)

CHTC Helon (CN)

Bohi Industry (CN)

Xiangsheng (CN)

Xinxiang Bailu (CN)

Yibin Grace (CN)

SILVER HAWK (CN)

Haiyang Fiber (CN)

Manasi Shunqun (CN)

Jilin Chem-Fiber (CN)

Nanjing Chem-Fiber (CN)

Golden Ring (CN)

Somet Fiber (CN)

Sanfangxiang (CN)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Viscose Staple Firbe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Viscose Staple Firbe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Viscose Staple Firbe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Viscose Staple Firbe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Viscose Staple Firbe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Viscose Staple Firbe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Viscose Staple Firbe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Viscose Staple Firbe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Viscose Staple Firbe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Viscose Staple Firbe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Viscose Staple Firbe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Viscose Staple Firbe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Viscose Staple Firbe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Staple Firbe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Viscose Staple Firbe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Staple Firbe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

