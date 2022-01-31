NewsTechnology

EVA Waxes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EVA Waxes

The global EVA Waxes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Non-oxidized EVA waxes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVA Waxes include BASF, Dupot, Innospec, Clariant, Honeywell, Tosoh, Altana, Hushun Shuanghong Lazhipin and Jiangyin Jiuli Suye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVA Waxes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVA Waxes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EVA Waxes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Non-oxidized EVA waxes
  • Oxidized EVA wax

Global EVA Waxes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EVA Waxes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Pigment Concentrates
  • Masterbatch
  • Hotmelts
  • Floor Polishes
  • Other

Global EVA Waxes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EVA Waxes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies EVA Waxes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies EVA Waxes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies EVA Waxes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies EVA Waxes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • Dupot
  • Innospec
  • Clariant
  • Honeywell
  • Tosoh
  • Altana
  • Hushun Shuanghong Lazhipin
  • Jiangyin Jiuli Suye
  • Hongli Plastic Additives
  • Ter Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EVA Waxes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EVA Waxes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EVA Waxes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EVA Waxes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EVA Waxes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EVA Waxes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EVA Waxes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EVA Waxes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EVA Waxes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EVA Waxes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EVA Waxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVA Waxes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EVA Waxes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Waxes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVA Waxes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Waxes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EVA Waxes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Non-oxidized EVA waxes
4.1.3 Oxidized EVA wax
4.2 By Type – Global EVA Waxes Revenue & Forecasts

