Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electromagnetic Interference Shielding
The global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding market was valued at 6542.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9429.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper-nickel-zinc Alloy Shielding Cover / Frame Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding include Laird technologies, Bi-Link, Asahi Group, Shenzhen Evenwin Precision Technology, Hi-P, Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable, Shanghai Laimu Electronics, Faspro Technologies core and W. L. Gore & Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper-nickel-zinc Alloy Shielding Cover / Frame
- Stainless Steel Shielding Cover/frame
- Nickel Silver Shielding Cover/ Frame
- SPTE/Tin Plated Mild Steel Cover/ Frame
Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Most of Cell Phones
- Cheaper Cell Phones
Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Laird technologies
- Bi-Link
- Asahi Group
- Shenzhen Evenwin Precision Technology
- Hi-P
- Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable
- Shanghai Laimu Electronics
- Faspro Technologies core
- W. L. Gore & Associates
- KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America
- Cheng YeDe KunShan Communications Technology
- Photofabrication Engineering
- 3M
- CGC precision technology
- Thrust Industries
- Shenzhen yongmao technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
