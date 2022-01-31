Aluminum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum Market
An aluminum alloy is a composition consisting mainly of aluminum to which other elements have been added. The alloy is made by mixing together the elements when aluminum is molten (liquid), which cools to form a homogeneous solid solution. The other elements may make up as much as 15 percent of the alloy by mass.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Aluminum companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum market was valued at 90360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 113070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Billets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum include EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Yinhai Aluminum, Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Xinfa Group, Alba and Chalco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aluminum Billets
- Foundry Alloy Ingots
Global Aluminum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction Industry
- Foundry Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Packaging Industry
- Electronics Industry
- Others
Global Aluminum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Aluminum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- EGA
- Rusal
- Norsk Hydro
- Yinhai Aluminum
- Alcoa
- Rio Tinto
- Xinfa Group
- Alba
- Chalco
- Hindalco
- SNTO
- Aluar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Aluminum Billets
4.1.3 Foundry Alloy Ingots
4.2 By Type – Global Aluminum Revenue & Forecasts
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/