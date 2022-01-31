Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Super alloy that exhibit excellent mechanical strength and creep resistance at high temperatures, good surface stability, and corrosion and oxidation resistance. They typically have an austenitic face-Center, and cubic crystal structure with a base alloying element of nickel, cobalt, or nickel-iron. The development of Superalloy has primarily been driven by the aerospace and power industries.

The corrosion-resistant Superalloy is widely used in extreme environments where tremendous heat and corrosion resistance is paramount to the integrity of the end product. Chemical and petrochemical processing, power plants, and oil and gas industries widely use this superalloy.

Many of the industrial nickel-based superalloy contains alloying elements, including chromium (Cr), aluminum (Al), titanium (Ti), molybdenum (Mo), tungsten (W), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and cobalt (Co).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) in global, including the following market information:

Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) market was valued at 12230 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fe based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) include Precision Castparts Corporation, ATI, Haynes, Carpenter, Aperam, Eramet Group, AMG, Hitachi Metals and CMK Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fe based

Ni based

Co based

Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

IGT (Electricity)

IGT (Mechanical)

Industrial

Automotive

Oil&Gas

Others

Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Precision Castparts Corporation

ATI

Haynes

Carpenter

Aperam

Eramet Group

AMG

Hitachi Metals

CMK Group

VDM

Nippon Yakin Kogyo

Doncasters

Alcoa

VSMPO-AVISMA

Fushun Special Steel

CISRI Gaona

BaoSteel

ANSTEEL

Zhongke Sannai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Product Type

