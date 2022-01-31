Cleaners and Degreasers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cleaners and Degreasers is a cleaning product and contains chemicals that are effective in dissolving water insoluble matters such as oil, lubricants, tar, wax, resin and grease. It can be used to remove oil based smears from hard surfaces like machinery, instruments and floors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cleaners and Degreasers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Cleaners and Degreasers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cleaners and Degreasers market was valued at 41840 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Cleaners and Degreasers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cleaners and Degreasers include Ecolab, 3M, Zep, Clorox, Henkel, Rust-Oleum, Diversey, Crc and Chemtronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cleaners and Degreasers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Cleaners and Degreasers
- Textile Cleaners and Degreasers
- Institutional Cleaners and Degreasers
- Others
Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Others
Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cleaners and Degreasers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cleaners and Degreasers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cleaners and Degreasers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Cleaners and Degreasers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ecolab
- 3M
- Zep
- Clorox
- Henkel
- Rust-Oleum
- Diversey
- Crc
- Chemtronics
- Krylon
- Gunk
- Techspray
- Superclean
- Simoniz
- Simple Green
- Jet Lube
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cleaners and Degreasers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cleaners and Degreasers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cleaners and Degreasers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cleaners and Degreasers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cleaners and Degreasers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cleaners and Degreasers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cleaners and Degreasers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cleaners and Degreasers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cleaners and Degreasers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cleaners and Degreasers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cleaners and Degreasers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cleaners and Degreasers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cleaners and Degreasers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cleaners and Degreasers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cleaners and Degreasers Companies
4 Sights by Product
