Plastic Bonded Magnets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic Bonded Magnets are particle composites with permanent-magnet powder embedded in a plastic binder. Plastic magnets can be injected, over-injected or pressed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Bonded Magnets in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tonnes)

Global top five Plastic Bonded Magnets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Bonded Magnets market was valued at 643.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 945.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Injected Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Bonded Magnets include Sura Magnets, IMA, Thyssenkrupp, MS-Schramberg, Bomatec Group, Evitron, Bunting Magnetics, Goudsmit Magnetics and TDK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Bonded Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonnes)

Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Injected Magnets

Plastic Pressed Magnets

Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonnes)

Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Home Appliance

Medical & Healthcare Devices

Others

Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonnes)

Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Bonded Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Bonded Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Bonded Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tonnes)

Key companies Plastic Bonded Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sura Magnets

IMA

Thyssenkrupp

MS-Schramberg

Bomatec Group

Evitron

Bunting Magnetics

Goudsmit Magnetics

TDK

Sinomag

Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

DMEGC

Eclipse Magnetics

SDM Magnetics

Galaxy Magnets

BINIC Magnet

J&P Magnetic Products

Sen Long Corporation

Ningbo Yunsheng

Yuxiang Magnetic

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Bonded Magnets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Bonded Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Bonded Magnets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Bonded Magnets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Bonded Magnets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

