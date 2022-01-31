Plastic Bonded Magnets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Bonded Magnets
Plastic Bonded Magnets are particle composites with permanent-magnet powder embedded in a plastic binder. Plastic magnets can be injected, over-injected or pressed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Bonded Magnets in global, including the following market information:
- Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tonnes)
- Global top five Plastic Bonded Magnets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Bonded Magnets market was valued at 643.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 945.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Injected Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Bonded Magnets include Sura Magnets, IMA, Thyssenkrupp, MS-Schramberg, Bomatec Group, Evitron, Bunting Magnetics, Goudsmit Magnetics and TDK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Bonded Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonnes)
Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastic Injected Magnets
- Plastic Pressed Magnets
Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonnes)
Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Home Appliance
- Medical & Healthcare Devices
- Others
Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonnes)
Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plastic Bonded Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plastic Bonded Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plastic Bonded Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tonnes)
- Key companies Plastic Bonded Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sura Magnets
- IMA
- Thyssenkrupp
- MS-Schramberg
- Bomatec Group
- Evitron
- Bunting Magnetics
- Goudsmit Magnetics
- TDK
- Sinomag
- Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
- DMEGC
- Eclipse Magnetics
- SDM Magnetics
- Galaxy Magnets
- BINIC Magnet
- J&P Magnetic Products
- Sen Long Corporation
- Ningbo Yunsheng
- Yuxiang Magnetic
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Daido Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Bonded Magnets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Bonded Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Bonded Magnets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Bonded Magnets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Bonded Magnets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/