Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyether polyols major use is in polyurethane foams. Flexible foams are primarily used in cushioning applications such as furniture, and Clothes and Shoes, and in Automobile underlay.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market was valued at 8215.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11390 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Triols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams include DOW CHEMICALS, Covestro, Shell, BASF, KPX Chemical, YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP, AGC Chemicals, Sanyo Chemical and Jurong Ningwu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Triols

Diols

Others

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Automobile

Clothes and Shoes

Others

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW CHEMICALS

Covestro

Shell

BASF

KPX Chemical

YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP

AGC Chemicals

Sanyo Chemical

Jurong Ningwu

Repsol S.A.

Wanhua Chemical

Huntsman

SINOPEC

PCC ROKITA

Krishna Antioxidants

Oltchim S.A.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Product Type

