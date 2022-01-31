Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams
Polyether polyols major use is in polyurethane foams. Flexible foams are primarily used in cushioning applications such as furniture, and Clothes and Shoes, and in Automobile underlay.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market was valued at 8215.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11390 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Triols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams include DOW CHEMICALS, Covestro, Shell, BASF, KPX Chemical, YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP, AGC Chemicals, Sanyo Chemical and Jurong Ningwu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Triols
- Diols
- Others
Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Furniture
- Automobile
- Clothes and Shoes
- Others
Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DOW CHEMICALS
- Covestro
- Shell
- BASF
- KPX Chemical
- YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP
- AGC Chemicals
- Sanyo Chemical
- Jurong Ningwu
- Repsol S.A.
- Wanhua Chemical
- Huntsman
- SINOPEC
- PCC ROKITA
- Krishna Antioxidants
- Oltchim S.A.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Product Type
