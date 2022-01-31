Triallyl Isocyanurate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Triallyl Isocyanurate is a symmetric polyfunctions triazine compound which has been used for the crosslinking reaction of synthetic rubbers and plastics as well as a raw material for flame retardant. TAIC possesses a thermally stable triazine ring and unique properties, providing a polymer with improved properties, including heat resistance, mechanical properties and resistance to hydrolysis and weathering.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triallyl Isocyanurate in global, including the following market information:

Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Triallyl Isocyanurate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Triallyl Isocyanurate market was valued at 61 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 85 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Triallyl Isocyanurate include Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical, Minhe Chemical, Keliren, China Star New Materials and Sanji, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Triallyl Isocyanurate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber

Plastics

Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Triallyl Isocyanurate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Triallyl Isocyanurate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Triallyl Isocyanurate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Triallyl Isocyanurate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Mitsubishi Chemical

Minhe Chemical

Keliren

China Star New Materials

Sanji

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Triallyl Isocyanurate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Triallyl Isocyanurate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Triallyl Isocyanurate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triallyl Isocyanurate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Triallyl Isocyanurate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triallyl Isocyanurate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Triallyl Isocyanurate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triallyl Isocyanurate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

