Chelating Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chelating agents are chemical compounds that react with metal ions to form a stable, water-soluble complex. They are also known as chelants, chelators, or sequestering agents.Chelating agents have a ring-like center which forms at least two bonds with the metal ion allowing it to be excreted. Chelating agents are usually organic compounds (a compound that contains carbon).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chelating Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Chelating Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chelating Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chelating Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chelating Agents market was valued at 2456.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2937.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydroxycarboxylic Acids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chelating Agents include BASF, AkzoNobel, Fuyang Biotech, DuPont, Dongxiao Biotech, Kaixiang BioChem, Taihe Chem, PMP and Kemira, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chelating Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chelating Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chelating Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

Organophosphonates

Aminopolycarboxylates

Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts

Others

Global Chelating Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chelating Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergent

Water Treatment

Personal Care

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Others

Global Chelating Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chelating Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chelating Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chelating Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chelating Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chelating Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

AkzoNobel

Fuyang Biotech

DuPont

Dongxiao Biotech

Kaixiang BioChem

Taihe Chem

PMP

Kemira

Innospec

Jungbunzlauer

AVA Chemicals

Roquette Freres

Langyatai

ADM

Huntsman

Qingshuiyuan

IRO Chelating

Tosoh

Unischem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chelating Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chelating Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chelating Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chelating Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chelating Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chelating Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chelating Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chelating Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chelating Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chelating Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chelating Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chelating Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chelating Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chelating Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chelating Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chelating Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Chelating Agents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

