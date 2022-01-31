Digital Timer Market Research Report 2022

The global Digital Timer market was valued at 1158.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Digital Timer is a timer that permits high precision time setting because the operation is controlled digitally. Even the time setting can be made easily using digital switches, and it is also possible to digitally display the elapsed time.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell, Leviton, Legrand, Intermatic, Schneider Electric, Theben , Hugo M?ller, Larsen & Toubro, Panasonic, Oribis , Havells India India and Omron etc. North America is the largest production of Digital Timer, with a production revenue market share nearly 30.55% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share over 29.35% in 2016. China is another important production market of Digital Timer. The Digital Timer price of Chinese producers is generally low Digital Timer used in industry including Industrial Devices, Lighting System and Others. Report data showed that 49.83% of the Digital Timer market demand in Lighting System, 34.21% in Industrial Devices in 2016. There are two kinds` productions constituting the Digital Timer, which are LED Display Digital Timer and LCD Display Digital Timer. LCD Display Digital Timer is important in the Digital Timer, with a production market share nearly 67.52% in 2016. In the next few years, Digital Timer is growing faster than analog Timer; Timer industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Time Switch have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Honeywell

Leviton

Legrand

Intermatic

Schneider Electric

Theben

Hugo M?ller

Larsen & Toubro

Panasonic

Oribis

Havells India

Omron

Koyo Electronics

Eaton

Hager

Enerlites

Crouzet

Autonics

Ascon Tecnologic

Marsh Bellofram

Trumeter

SELEC Controls Pvt

Tempatron

Sisel Engineering

ANLY Electronics

K?bler

Dwyer Instruments

Pujing

Any Electronics

By Types:

LED Display Digital Timer

LCD Display Digital Timer

By Applications:

Industrial Device

Lighting System

