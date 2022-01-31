3D-LiDAR Market Research Report 2022

The global 3D-LiDAR market was valued at 174.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 63.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The 3D-LiDAR market is dominated by passenger cars, which accounted for more than 90% of the market share in 2019.At present, the major manufacturers in the Chinese market include Velodyne, Hesai Tech, RoboSense LiDAR, Ouster, Innoviz, Ibeo Automotive Systems, Leishen, Continental, Quanergy Systems, LeddarTech, Luminar and Valeo.

By Market Verdors:

Velodyne

Ouster

Innoviz

Ibeo Automotive Systems

Continental

Quanergy Systems

LeddarTech

Luminar

Valeo

Hesaitech

Robosense

Leishen Intelligent System

By Types:

Short Range Lidar

Mid-range Lidar

Long Range Lidar

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

