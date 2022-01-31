Thin Lightbox Market Research Report 2022

The global Thin Lightbox market was valued at 32.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A thin Light Box is a box housing a light bulb that illuminates the image from behind in order to create a high contrast image. With a consistent uniformity of light that is projected through thin a translucent piece of glass, shadows and uneven lighting are eliminated. It is used for situations where a shape laid upon the surface needs to be seen with high contrast.LED Thin Light Box is the most common type with more than 70% market share, while EEFL Thin Light Box and T4 fluorescent bulb Thin Light Box have smaller market share at with 20.42% and 8.24% respectively in 2015. EEFL Thin Light Box is more expensive but it can save energy, so it can be predicted that this type will account for larger market Thin Light Box industry is not a relatively concentrated market, the top one company accounts for about 8% of sales volume. And other companies account for no more than 6%. There are many small companies in the world so the market share of other companies is more than 40%.North America is the largest market in the world with 35% of the market. China has been developing this industry quickly and becomes the second largest market at about 25%. The sales volume of Europe is a bit smaller than China with 20% of the market. In terms of production,

By Market Verdors:

DSA

Displays4sale

Uniko

Duggal

40 Visual

Prime LED

Blue Spark Design Group

Slimbox

Snapper Display

W&CO

Display Lightbox

DMUK

Artillus

First African

Fabric Light Box

Edlite

Glory Lightbox

Golden Idea

Pretty sun

YG

By Types:

LED

EEFL

T4 fluorescent bulb

By Applications:

Business

Public places

Family

Activities

