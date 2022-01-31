MEMS & Crystal Oscillators Market Research Report 2022

The global MEMS & Crystal Oscillators market was valued at 2923.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An electronic oscillator is an electronic circuit that produces a periodic, oscillating electronic signal, often a sine wave or a square wave.A crystal oscillator is an electronic oscillator circuit that uses the mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal of piezoelectric material to create an electrical signal with a precise frequency. Microelectromechanical system (MEMS) oscillators are timing devices that generate highly stable reference frequencies, which can measure time. Japan was the leader of the production market with the share of 49.24%. For the rest half of the production market, it was mainly divided by North America, which accounted for 20.63%, China for 18.87% , and Europe for 7.87%. MEMS & Crystal Oscillators are being widely used in industrial, automobile, wearable equipment, consumer electronics and communication equipment. Among the listed applications, consumer electronics and automobile are the most popular two areas.

By Market Verdors:

Microchip

Murata

TXC Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Abracon

Crystek

Silicon Labs

IDT(Renesas)

IQD Frequency Products

Pletronics

Epson

Kyocera

SiTime(Mega)

Nihon Dempa Kogyo

Rakon

Taitien

CTS Corp

Bliley Technologies

NEL Frequency Controls Inc.

By Types:

Crystal Oscillator

MEMS Oscillator

By Applications:

Industrial

Automobile

Wearable Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Communication Equipment

