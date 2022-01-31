PE-RT Market Research Report 2022

The global PE-RT market was valued at 619.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyethylene of raised temperature resistance, short as PE-RT, is an advanced type of polyethylene to add extra performance characteristics such as enhanced strength at high temperatures to the traditional properties of polyethylene. Owning to enhanced mechanical properties at elevated temperature, PE-RT resins can be used in all hot water & heat distribution applications. The common monomers of polymerization include ethylene, Hexene, and Octene. In the 90s of last century, Dow first developed this product. In the past ten years, the industry maintained a rapid development. Many companies have expanded its production capacity. At the same time, these leading companies are developing new products and new technologies. In 2015, Lyondellbasell launched its own new products.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Ethylene-Octene

Ethylene-Hexene

Ethylene-Butene

By Applications:

Under-floor and Wall Heating & Cooling

Plumbing & Drinking Water Supply

Industrial Pipes and Fittings

