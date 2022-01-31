Global Surgical Needle Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Surgical Needle market was valued at 126.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Surgical needles are necessary for the placement of sutures in tissues; therefore, they must be designed to carry suture material through tissues with minimal.The global average price of Surgical Needle is in the decreasing trend, from 716 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 727 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Surgical Needle includes 5/8 Circle, 1/4 Circle, 3/8 Circle, 1/2 Circle and others, and the proportion of 1/2 Circle in 2016 is about 38%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Surgical Needle is widely used in hospitals, clinics and others. The most proportion of Surgical Needle is used in clinics, and the proportion in 2016 is 42%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. Market competition is not intense. Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

B Braun

Medline

Smith & Nephew

Peters Surgical

Feuerstein

Sutures India

SERAG-WIESSNER

Internacional Farmac?utica

Aspen Surgical

Wego

Unimed

Resorba

Assut Medical

By Types:

5/8 Circle

1/4 Circle

3/8 Circle

1/2 Circle

By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Surgical Needle Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 5/8 Circle

1.4.3 1/4 Circle

1.4.4 3/8 Circle

1.4.5 1/2 Circle

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Surgical Needle Market

1.8.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surgical Needle Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Surgical Needle Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Surgical Needle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Surgical Needle Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Surgical Needle Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Surgical Needle Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Surgical Needle Sales Vo

