Mask Defect Inspection Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global Mask Defect Inspection Equipment market was valued at 969.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mask Defect Inspection Equipment is a pattern master used in photolithography in microelectronics manufacturing. An opaque light-shielding film is used to form a mask pattern on a transparent substrate, and the pattern is transferred to the product substrate through exposure.Global Mask Defect Inspection Equipment key players include KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Lasertec, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 75%. China is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by South Korea, and North America, both have a share over 30 percent. In terms of product, Photomask Inspection Equipment is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Semiconductor IC and Chip Manufacturer, followed by Photomask Factory, Substrate Manufacturer.

By Market Verdors:

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertec

NuFlare

Carl Zeiss AG

Advantest

By Types:

Photomask Inspection Equipment

Photomask Substrate Inspection Equipment

By Applications:

Semiconductor IC and Chip Manufacturer

Photomask Factory

Substrate Manufacturer

