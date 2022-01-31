Linear Motors Market Research Report 2022

The global Linear Motors market was valued at 110.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Linear Motors market, a linear motor is an electric motor that has had its stator and rotor “unrolled” so that instead of producing a torque (rotation) it produces a linear force along its length. However, linear motors are not necessarily straight. Characteristically, a linear motor`s active section has ends, whereas more conventional motors are arranged as a continuous loop.The global linear motor market has been broadly segmented based on design, application, and region. According to the research study, the Flat Plate Type segment held a significant share of the of the linear motor market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. In terms of design, the Flat Plate Type segment of the linear motor market is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The Cylindrical Type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 5.81% over the forecast period. Based on application, the Mechanical Engineering segment accounted for significant market share in 2017. This is due to the fact that the Mechanical Engineering industry depends on accurate movement in application-critical manufacturing processes. The semiconductor segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Semiconductor &Electronics segment is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.15% as linear motors are used in the fabrication of electronics chips due to their productivity and reliability.

By Market Verdors:

Parker

Bosch Rexroth

Sodick Co.?Ltd

Yaskawa Electric

Moog Inc

Hiwin

HANS Motor

Beckhoff Automation

Sanyo

FANUC Corporation

Mitsubishi

Akribis Systems Pte Ltd

Kollmorgen Europe GmbH

ETEL S.A.

Rockwell Automation Inc

By Types:

Cylindrical Type

U-Shaped Slot Type

Flat Plate Type

By Applications:

Semiconductor Components and Electronics

Food Industry

Printing Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Linear Motors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Linear Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cylindrical Type

1.4.3 U-Shaped Slot Type

1.4.4 Flat Plate Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Linear Motors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Semiconductor Components and Electronics

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Printing Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Linear Motors Market

1.8.1 Global Linear Motors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Linear Motors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Linear Motors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Linear Motors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Linear Motors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Linear Motors Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Linear Motors Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

