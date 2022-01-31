Influenza Diagnostics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Influenza Diagnostics
Influenza is an infectious disease and affects the upper respiratory tract in humans. The disease is common in children and elderly population (aged 65 years and above). The disease has a huge impact on Public Company health. Influenza A virus poses a greater risk as compared to the influenza B virus. The B virus is responsible for 20% to 25% of infections globally. Proper collection, storage and transport of respiratory specimens are the essential first step for laboratory detection of influenza virus infections. Laboratory confirmation of influenza virus from throat, nasal and nasopharyngeal secretions or tracheal aspirate or washings is commonly performed using direct antigen detection, virus isolation, or detection of influenza-specific RNA by reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Influenza Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Influenza Diagnostics market was valued at 2403.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3620.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RIDT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Influenza Diagnostics include BD, Abbott (Include Alere), Roche, SIEMENS, Analytik Jena, Quidel, Thermo Fisher, Meridian Bioscience and BioMerieux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Influenza Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- RIDT
- RT-PCR
- Cell Culture
- Others
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- POCT
- Others
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Influenza Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Influenza Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BD
- Abbott (Include Alere)
- Roche
- SIEMENS
- Analytik Jena
- Quidel
- Thermo Fisher
- Meridian Bioscience
- BioMerieux
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Response Biomedical
- SA Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Influenza Diagnostics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Influenza Diagnostics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Influenza Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Influenza Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Influenza Diagnostics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Influenza Diagnostics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Influenza Diagnostics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Influenza Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Influenza Diagnostics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Influenza Diagnostics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
