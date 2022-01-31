First Aid Kits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A first aid kit is a collection of supplies and equipment for use in giving first aid, and can be put together for the purpose by an individual or organization or purchased complete. There is a wide variation in the contents of first aid kits based on the knowledge and experience of those putting it together, the differing first aid requirements of the area where it may be used and variations in legislation or regulation in a given area.

This report contains market size and forecasts of First Aid Kits in global, including the following market information:

Global First Aid Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global First Aid Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five First Aid Kits companies in 2021 (%)

The global First Aid Kits market was valued at 583.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 936.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Common Type Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of First Aid Kits include Acme United Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Nexcare, Certified Safety Mfg., Cintas, Lifeline, Honeywell Safety, Safety First Aid and St John Ambulance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the First Aid Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global First Aid Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global First Aid Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Common Type Kits

Special Type Kits

Global First Aid Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global First Aid Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

House and Office Hold

Vehicle-mounted

Industrial Factory

Military

Outdoor and Sports

Others

Global First Aid Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global First Aid Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies First Aid Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies First Aid Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies First Aid Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies First Aid Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acme United Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

3M Nexcare

Certified Safety Mfg.

Cintas

Lifeline

Honeywell Safety

Safety First Aid

St John Ambulance

Lifesystems

First Aid Holdings

Bluesail

Firstar

Cror

KangLiDi Medical

Yunnan Baiyao

Wahlee

Nanfang Medical

RedCube

