First Aid Kits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
First Aid Kits
A first aid kit is a collection of supplies and equipment for use in giving first aid, and can be put together for the purpose by an individual or organization or purchased complete. There is a wide variation in the contents of first aid kits based on the knowledge and experience of those putting it together, the differing first aid requirements of the area where it may be used and variations in legislation or regulation in a given area.
This report contains market size and forecasts of First Aid Kits in global, including the following market information:
- Global First Aid Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global First Aid Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five First Aid Kits companies in 2021 (%)
The global First Aid Kits market was valued at 583.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 936.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Common Type Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of First Aid Kits include Acme United Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Nexcare, Certified Safety Mfg., Cintas, Lifeline, Honeywell Safety, Safety First Aid and St John Ambulance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the First Aid Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global First Aid Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global First Aid Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Common Type Kits
- Special Type Kits
Global First Aid Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global First Aid Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- House and Office Hold
- Vehicle-mounted
- Industrial Factory
- Military
- Outdoor and Sports
- Others
Global First Aid Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global First Aid Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies First Aid Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies First Aid Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies First Aid Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies First Aid Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Acme United Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- 3M Nexcare
- Certified Safety Mfg.
- Cintas
- Lifeline
- Honeywell Safety
- Safety First Aid
- St John Ambulance
- Lifesystems
- First Aid Holdings
- Bluesail
- Firstar
- Cror
- KangLiDi Medical
- Yunnan Baiyao
- Wahlee
- Nanfang Medical
- RedCube
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 First Aid Kits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global First Aid Kits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global First Aid Kits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global First Aid Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global First Aid Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global First Aid Kits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top First Aid Kits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global First Aid Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global First Aid Kits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global First Aid Kits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global First Aid Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 First Aid Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers First Aid Kits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 First Aid Kits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 First Aid Kits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 First Aid Kits Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global First Aid Kits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Common Type Kits
