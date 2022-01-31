Tonometer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A tonometer is an instrument that exploits the physical properties of the eyes to permit measurement of pressure without the need to cannulate the eyes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tonometer in global, including the following market information:

Global Tonometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tonometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Tonometer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tonometer market was valued at 222.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 299.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hand-held Tonometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tonometer include Topcon, Haag-Streit, Reichert, Keeler (Halma), Nidek, Icare (Revenio), Kowa, Tomey and Canon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tonometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tonometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Tonometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hand-held Tonometer

Desktop Tonometer

Global Tonometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Tonometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Home

Others

Global Tonometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Tonometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tonometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tonometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tonometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Tonometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Topcon

Haag-Streit

Reichert

Keeler (Halma)

Nidek

Icare (Revenio)

Kowa

Tomey

Canon

Huvitz

Marco Ophthalmic

Rexxam

OCULUS

CSO

Ziemer Group

Diaton

66Vision

Suowei

Suzhou Kangjie

MediWorks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tonometer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tonometer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tonometer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tonometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tonometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tonometer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tonometer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tonometer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tonometer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tonometer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tonometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tonometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tonometer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tonometer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tonometer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tonometer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tonometer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hand-held Tonometer

4.1.3 Desktop Tonometer

4.2 By Type – Global Tonometer Revenue & Forecasts

