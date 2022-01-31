Antibody-drug Conjugates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. By combining the unique targeting of mAbs with the cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs, ADCs allow sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody-drug Conjugates in global, including the following market information:

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Antibody-drug Conjugates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antibody-drug Conjugates market was valued at 2913.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3964 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adcetris Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antibody-drug Conjugates include ImmunoGen, Seattle Genetics, Roche and Takeda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antibody-drug Conjugates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Breast Cancer

Lymphoma

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antibody-drug Conjugates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antibody-drug Conjugates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antibody-drug Conjugates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Antibody-drug Conjugates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ImmunoGen

Seattle Genetics

Roche

Takeda

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antibody-drug Conjugates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody-drug Conjugates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antibody-drug Conjugates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody-drug Conjugates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antibody-drug Conjugates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody-drug Conjugates Companies

