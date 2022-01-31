Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nerve Repair Biomaterial
Nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body and physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect nerves can result in the loss of muscle function and/or feeling. Nerves can be damaged in a number of ways. When a nerve is cut due to a traumatic injury or surgery, functionality of the nerve may be compromised, causing the nerve to no longer carry the signals to and from the brain to the muscles and skin and reducing or eliminating functionality. Nerve damage or discontinuity of this type generally requires a surgical repair.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nerve Repair Biomaterial in global, including the following market information:
- Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Nerve Repair Biomaterial companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nerve Repair Biomaterial market was valued at 255.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1027.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nerve Conduit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nerve Repair Biomaterial include Axogen, Integra LifeSciences, Synovis, Collagen Matrix and Polyganics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nerve Repair Biomaterial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nerve Conduit
- Nerve Graft
- Nerve Wrap
- Others
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Direct Nerve Repair
- Nerve Grafting
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nerve Repair Biomaterial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nerve Repair Biomaterial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nerve Repair Biomaterial sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Nerve Repair Biomaterial sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Axogen
- Integra LifeSciences
- Synovis
- Collagen Matrix
- Polyganics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nerve Repair Biomaterial Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nerve Repair Biomaterial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nerve Repair Biomaterial Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nerve Repair Biomaterial Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nerve Repair Biomaterial Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nerve Repair Biomaterial Companies
