Deck Chairs Market: Understand the Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations and Key Players Forecast 2028

Deck Chairs Market Introduction:

A deckchair is a folding chair, usually made with a frame of treated wood or other material. Deck chair is a chair, with a single strip of fabric or vinyl forming the backrest and seat. It is meant for leisure, originally on the deck of an ocean liner or cruise ship. It is easily transportable and stackable.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global deck chairs market size is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. The growing financial ability to spend on recreation is boosting consumer spending on deck chairs in the residential sector. Numerous house owners are centering on improving the garden and balcony look with the delightful appealing sitting. This is likely to drive the global deck chairs market during the forecast period. The premium range of collections of deck chairs to design outdoor restaurant spaces, beach areas and terraces are creating huge customer space. This factors are likely to boost the global deck chairs market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Deck Chairs market globally. This report on ‘Deck Chairs market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

Several manufacturers in the market are engaging in research and development to provide technologically advanced products; thus, this factor is driving the growth of the Deck Chairs market. However, high maintenance charges may restrain the growth of the Deck Chairs market. Furthermore, the rising trend of home brewing in various countries is the major factor anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Deck Chairs Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global deck chairs market is segmented on the basis of type, category and distribution channel. Based on type the markets is segmented into foldable, non- foldable. Based on category the market is segmented into reclining, non-reclining. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

MARKET PLAYERS:

Ashely Industries

Keter Group

EMU Group S.P.A.

TALENTI SPA

Varaschin

Kettal, SL.

Tribù

Royal Botania.

LES JARDINS

bivaq

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Deck Chairs market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Deck Chairs market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Deck Chairs market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Deck Chairs Market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

