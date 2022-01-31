Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CIPN is a common adverse effect of several cancer therapies including taxanes and platinum drugs. Symptoms include decreased sensation and tingling of the hands and feet, severe pain, numbness and muscle weakness, all of which can occur during cancer treatment, and frequently persist after chemotherapy has ended.

There are no approved therapies to combat the debilitating symptoms of CIPN now. Current alternatives include Palliative care using antidepressants, antiepileptic drugs, or opioids, all of which have well known adverse side effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment in global, including the following market information:

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market was valued at 1723.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2613.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium Channel 2-delta Ligands Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment include Aptinyx Inc, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, MAKScientific LLC, Metys Pharmaceuticals AG, Nemus Bioscience Inc, PledPharma, Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc and DermaXon LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcium Channel 2-delta Ligands

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Platinum Agents

Taxanes

Vinca Alkaloids

Others

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aptinyx Inc

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

MAKScientific LLC

Metys Pharmaceuticals AG

Nemus Bioscience Inc

PledPharma

Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc

DermaXon LLC

Kineta Inc

Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals Inc

PeriphaGen

Apexian Pharma

WinSanTor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Companies in Global Mar

