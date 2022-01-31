Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Buprenorphine hydrochloride, a white crystalline powder, is a semisynthetic opioid analgesic used for the relief of moderate to severe pain. It is in the same chemical family of morphine, codeine and heroin. However, buprenorphine hydrochloride has the distinction of producing less euphoric effects than those drugs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride in global, including the following market information:

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Buprenorphine Hydrochloride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market was valued at 142.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 161.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride include Siegfried, Sanofi, Johnson Matthey, Mallinckrodt, Noramco, Unichemlabs, Arevipharma, Resonance-labs and Sun Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tablets

Injection

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Analgesic

Opioid Antagonist

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Buprenorphine Hydrochloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Buprenorphine Hydrochloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Buprenorphine Hydrochloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Buprenorphine Hydrochloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siegfried

Sanofi

Johnson Matthey

Mallinckrodt

Noramco

Unichemlabs

Arevipharma

Resonance-labs

Sun Pharma

Rusan Pharma

Micro Orgo Chem

Faranshimi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

