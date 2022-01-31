Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE) is a kind of yellow brown powder, extracted from Ginkgo biloba leaves. The main active constituents include terpene lactones and flavone glycosides.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ginkgo Biloba Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ginkgo Biloba Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ginkgo Biloba Extract market was valued at 192.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 265.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ginkgo Biloba Extract include Ipsen, Schwabe, Tokiwa, Nuokete, Zhongbao, CONBA Pharmaceutical, Green-Health Pharmaceutical, Delekang and Wagott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ginkgo Biloba Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid Extracts

Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Stroke and Other Central Nervous System Disease

Memory Decline and Other Brain Function Decline Disease

Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ginkgo Biloba Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ginkgo Biloba Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ginkgo Biloba Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ginkgo Biloba Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ipsen

Schwabe

Tokiwa

Nuokete

Zhongbao

CONBA Pharmaceutical

Green-Health Pharmaceutical

Delekang

Wagott

Sine Promod Pharmaceutical

Huisong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ginkgo Biloba Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginkgo Biloba Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

