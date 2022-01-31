Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ginkgo Biloba Extract
Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE) is a kind of yellow brown powder, extracted from Ginkgo biloba leaves. The main active constituents include terpene lactones and flavone glycosides.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ginkgo Biloba Extract in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Ginkgo Biloba Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ginkgo Biloba Extract market was valued at 192.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 265.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ginkgo Biloba Extract include Ipsen, Schwabe, Tokiwa, Nuokete, Zhongbao, CONBA Pharmaceutical, Green-Health Pharmaceutical, Delekang and Wagott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ginkgo Biloba Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Liquid Extracts
Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Stroke and Other Central Nervous System Disease
- Memory Decline and Other Brain Function Decline Disease
Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ginkgo Biloba Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ginkgo Biloba Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ginkgo Biloba Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Ginkgo Biloba Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ipsen
- Schwabe
- Tokiwa
- Nuokete
- Zhongbao
- CONBA Pharmaceutical
- Green-Health Pharmaceutical
- Delekang
- Wagott
- Sine Promod Pharmaceutical
- Huisong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ginkgo Biloba Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ginkgo Biloba Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginkgo Biloba Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginkgo Biloba Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
