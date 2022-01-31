Oxaliplatin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oxaliplatin is a platinum-based anticancer drug with colorless or nearly colorless transparent liquid. It is often used for metastatic colorectal cancer treatment or adjuvant therapy the third stage colon cancer after resecting primary tumor completely.

In this report, only the finished drug is covered, exclude API.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxaliplatin in Global, including the following market information:

Global Oxaliplatin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oxaliplatin market was valued at 923.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1636.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mannitol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oxaliplatin include Sanofi-Aventis, Yakult honsha, Dr Reddy’s laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical, Teva, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira, Mylan and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oxaliplatin companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oxaliplatin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oxaliplatin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mannitol

Glucose Solution

Lactose Solution

Others

Global Oxaliplatin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oxaliplatin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

Global Oxaliplatin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Oxaliplatin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oxaliplatin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oxaliplatin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sanofi-Aventis

Yakult honsha

Dr Reddy’s laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira

Mylan

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Nanjing Pharmaceutical Factory

Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Hisun Pharmaceutical

Lunan Pharmaceutical

Luoxin

Halfsky Pharmacy

YRPG

Hainan Jinrui Pharmaceutical

Jari Pharmaceutical

Chiatai Tianqing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oxaliplatin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oxaliplatin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oxaliplatin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oxaliplatin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oxaliplatin Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oxaliplatin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oxaliplatin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oxaliplatin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxaliplatin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Oxaliplatin Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxaliplatin Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxaliplatin Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxaliplatin Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Oxaliplatin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Mannitol

4.1.3 Glucose Solution

4.1.4

