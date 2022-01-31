Thymoquinone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thymoquinone, or TQ, is the active ingredient in black cumin oil extract. Thymoquinone has anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer actions. It has selective cytotoxic properties for human cells, which means that it kills human cancer cells while not being harmful to normal cells.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thymoquinone in global, including the following market information:

Global Thymoquinone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thymoquinone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (g)

Global top five Thymoquinone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thymoquinone market was valued at 24600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thymoquinone include TCI, Sigma-Aldrich, Cayman, Toronto Research Chemicals, Sarchem Labs, LKT Laboratories, Clearsynth, Ark Pharm and Nanjing Zelang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thymoquinone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thymoquinone Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)

Global Thymoquinone Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

Purity: Above 99%

Purity: 98%-99%

Purity: Below 98%

Global Thymoquinone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)

Global Thymoquinone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Material

Global Thymoquinone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)

Global Thymoquinone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thymoquinone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thymoquinone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thymoquinone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (g)

Key companies Thymoquinone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCI

Sigma-Aldrich

Cayman

Toronto Research Chemicals

Sarchem Labs

LKT Laboratories

Clearsynth

Ark Pharm

Nanjing Zelang

J&K Scientific

Guangzhou Howei Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thymoquinone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thymoquinone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thymoquinone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thymoquinone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thymoquinone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thymoquinone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thymoquinone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thymoquinone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thymoquinone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thymoquinone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thymoquinone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thymoquinone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thymoquinone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thymoquinone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thymoquinone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thymoquinone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Purity – Global Thymoquinone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity: Above 99%

4.1.3 Purity: 98%-99%

4.

