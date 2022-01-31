Diamond Bur Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diamond burs are either standard or disposable. Standard diamond burs are reusable and should be sharpened and sterilized before use in another procedure. And it’s used for precise drilling and finishing and for grinding where material removal is not a concern. Diamond burs produce cleaner cuts and a higher polish than carbide burs. When choosing a diamond bur, consider its grit.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diamond Bur in global, including the following market information:

Global Diamond Bur Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diamond Bur Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Diamond Bur companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diamond Bur market was valued at 1172.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1605.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Use Diamond Bur Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diamond Bur include Dentsply, Horico, Komet Dental, Kerr Dental, NTI, Mani, Johnson Promident, Microcopy and Hu Friedy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diamond Bur manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diamond Bur Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diamond Bur Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Use Diamond Bur

Multi-Use Diamond Bur

Global Diamond Bur Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diamond Bur Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High-Speed Air Driven Hand Pieces

Slow Bending Hand Pieces

Slow Straight Hand Pieces

Global Diamond Bur Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diamond Bur Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diamond Bur revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diamond Bur revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diamond Bur sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Diamond Bur sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dentsply

Horico

Komet Dental

Kerr Dental

NTI

Mani

Johnson Promident

Microcopy

Hu Friedy

Strauss

Lasco Diamond

DFS-DIAMON GmbH

MICRODONT

Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

Beebur Med

M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

JOTA AG

A&M Instruments,Inc

Foshan QIYAN Medical Equuipment Limited

