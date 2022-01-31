Dialyzer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dialyzer
A dialyzer is often referred to as an artificial kidney. Its function is to remove the excess wastes and fluid from the blood, when the patient’s kidneys can no longer perform that task. Dialyzers are made of a thin, fibrous material.
There are three primary and two secondary types of dialysis: hemodialysis (primary), peritoneal dialysis (primary), hemofiltration (primary), hemodiafiltration (secondary) and intestinal dialysis (secondary).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dialyzer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dialyzer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dialyzer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Dialyzer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dialyzer market was valued at 7159.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hollow Fiber Dialyzer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dialyzer include Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, Nipro, Asahi Kasei Medical, Toray Medical, B.Braun, Nikkiso, Kawasumi Laboratories and Medica Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dialyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dialyzer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hollow Fiber Dialyzer
- Coil Tube Dialyzer
- Flat Type Dialyzer
Global Dialyzer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dialysis Centers
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare
Global Dialyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dialyzer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dialyzer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dialyzer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Dialyzer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Baxter
- Nipro
- Asahi Kasei Medical
- Toray Medical
- B.Braun
- Nikkiso
- Kawasumi Laboratories
- Medica Group
- WEGO Group
- Lengthen
- Shanghai Peony Medical
- Chengdu OCI Medical
- Bain Medical Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dialyzer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dialyzer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dialyzer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dialyzer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dialyzer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dialyzer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dialyzer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dialyzer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dialyzer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dialyzer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dialyzer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dialyzer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dialyzer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dialyzer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dialyzer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dialyzer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dialyzer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hollow Fiber Dialyzer
4.1.3 Coil Tube Dialyzer
4.1.4 Flat Type Dialyzer
4.2 By Type – Global Dialyzer Revenue
