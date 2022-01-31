Dialyzer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A dialyzer is often referred to as an artificial kidney. Its function is to remove the excess wastes and fluid from the blood, when the patient’s kidneys can no longer perform that task. Dialyzers are made of a thin, fibrous material.

There are three primary and two secondary types of dialysis: hemodialysis (primary), peritoneal dialysis (primary), hemofiltration (primary), hemodiafiltration (secondary) and intestinal dialysis (secondary).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dialyzer in global

Global Dialyzer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dialyzer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Dialyzer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dialyzer market was valued at 7159.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hollow Fiber Dialyzer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dialyzer include Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, Nipro, Asahi Kasei Medical, Toray Medical, B.Braun, Nikkiso, Kawasumi Laboratories and Medica Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dialyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dialyzer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hollow Fiber Dialyzer

Coil Tube Dialyzer

Flat Type Dialyzer

Global Dialyzer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dialysis Centers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Global Dialyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dialyzer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dialyzer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dialyzer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Dialyzer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

Nipro

Asahi Kasei Medical

Toray Medical

B.Braun

Nikkiso

Kawasumi Laboratories

Medica Group

WEGO Group

Lengthen

Shanghai Peony Medical

Chengdu OCI Medical

Bain Medical Equipment

