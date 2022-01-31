Global Bovine Colostrum Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bovine Colostrum market was valued at 12.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bovine Colostrum is a milky fluid that comes from the breasts of cows the first few days after giving birth, before true milk appears. It contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and proteins (antibodies) that fight disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses. Antibody levels in colostrum can be 100 times higher than levels in regular cow`s milk.United States is the largest producer, followed by New Zealand and Europe. But for consumption market, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer, which leading by China, whom has large population and fast growing demand for dietary supplements. This industry is very serious polarization, there are some big producers, like PanTheryx, and there are some little ones, but there is not anyone in the middle that is doing it fulltime. That`s make this industry more charming. This industry is affected by the economy and policy. According to the Ministry of Health, China bans the use of bovine colostrum or dairy products made of the material in the production of baby formula. It also leads to the price drop about 40% in 2012. At the same time, China is not forbidden the products about pure bovine colostrum. That`s make the industry relive till 1-2 years` later.

By Market Verdors:

PanTheryx (APS BioGroup and La Belle, Inc)

Colostrum BioTec

Immuno-Dynamics

Ingredia Nutritional

New Image

Biostrum Nutritech

Imu-Tek

Good Health NZ Products

Biotaris

Sterling Technology

The Saskatoon Colostrum

Cure Nutraceutical

Deep Blue Health

Changfu Milk

By Types:

Spray Dried Power

Freeze Dried Power

By Applications:

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

