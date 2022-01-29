SLAM Robots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the SLAM Robots market, Simultaneous localization and mapping, or SLAM for short, is the process of creating a map using a robot or unmanned vehicle that navigates that environment while using the map it generates. SLAM is technique behind robot mapping or robotic cartography. The robot or vehicle plots a course in an area, but at the same time, it also has to figure out where its own self is located in the place. The process of SLAM uses a complex array of computations, algorithms and sensory inputs to navigate around a previously unknown environment or to revise a map of a previously known environment. SLAM enables the remote creation of GIS data in situations where the environment is too dangerous or small for humans to map.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SLAM Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global SLAM Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SLAM Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five SLAM Robots companies in 2021 (%)

The global SLAM Robots market was valued at 347.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 823.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SLAM Robots include Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Aethon, Locus Robotics and Fetch Robotics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SLAM Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SLAM Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global SLAM Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

Global SLAM Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global SLAM Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Military

Others

Global SLAM Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global SLAM Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SLAM Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SLAM Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SLAM Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies SLAM Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Swisslog (KUKA)

Omron Adept

Clearpath Robotics

Vecna

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Amazon Robotics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SLAM Robots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SLAM Robots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SLAM Robots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SLAM Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SLAM Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SLAM Robots Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SLAM Robots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SLAM Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SLAM Robots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SLAM Robots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SLAM Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SLAM Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SLAM Robots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SLAM Robots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SLAM Robots Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SLAM Robots Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global SLAM Robots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Robots

4.1.3 Service Robots

4.2 By Type – Global SLAM Ro

