Chloromethanes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chloromethanes is a general term to cover methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride, which are all major goods of commercial significance.

Chlorinated methanes are used chiefly as precursorsmethyl chloride for silicones and other materials, methylene chloride for its solvent properties, chloroform for hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 and carbon tertrachloride for chlorofluorocarbon-11 and -12. As CFCs are being phased out, use of carbon tetrachloride for newer HFCs such as HFC-245fa, HFC-365mfc, and possibly HFO-1234yf/ze is growing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chloromethanes in global, including the following market information:

Global Chloromethanes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chloromethanes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chloromethanes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chloromethanes market was valued at 1034.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1253.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Methyl Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chloromethanes include AkzoNobel, KEM ONE, INEOS, Dow Chemical, Tokuyama Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical, AGC Chemicals, Occidental Chemical and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chloromethanes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chloromethanes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chloromethanes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Methyl Chloride

Methylene Chloride

Chloroform

Carbon Tetrachloride

Global Chloromethanes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chloromethanes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Global Chloromethanes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chloromethanes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chloromethanes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chloromethanes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chloromethanes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chloromethanes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

KEM ONE

INEOS

Dow Chemical

Tokuyama Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AGC Chemicals

Occidental Chemical

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

SRF

Ercros

Jinling Group

Juhua Chemical

LUXI Chemical

Dongyue

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Lee & Man Chemical

Dahai-Group

CHC

CCPHC

