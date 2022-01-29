Chloromethanes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chloromethanes is a general term to cover methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride, which are all major goods of commercial significance.
Chlorinated methanes are used chiefly as precursorsmethyl chloride for silicones and other materials, methylene chloride for its solvent properties, chloroform for hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 and carbon tertrachloride for chlorofluorocarbon-11 and -12. As CFCs are being phased out, use of carbon tetrachloride for newer HFCs such as HFC-245fa, HFC-365mfc, and possibly HFO-1234yf/ze is growing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chloromethanes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Chloromethanes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Chloromethanes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Chloromethanes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chloromethanes market was valued at 1034.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1253.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Methyl Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chloromethanes include AkzoNobel, KEM ONE, INEOS, Dow Chemical, Tokuyama Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical, AGC Chemicals, Occidental Chemical and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chloromethanes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chloromethanes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chloromethanes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Methyl Chloride
- Methylene Chloride
- Chloroform
- Carbon Tetrachloride
Global Chloromethanes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chloromethanes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Pharmaceuticals Industry
- Others
Global Chloromethanes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chloromethanes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chloromethanes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chloromethanes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Chloromethanes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Chloromethanes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- KEM ONE
- INEOS
- Dow Chemical
- Tokuyama Corporation
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- AGC Chemicals
- Occidental Chemical
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
- SRF
- Ercros
- Jinling Group
- Juhua Chemical
- LUXI Chemical
- Dongyue
- Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
- Lee & Man Chemical
- Dahai-Group
- CHC
- CCPHC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chloromethanes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chloromethanes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chloromethanes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chloromethanes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chloromethanes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chloromethanes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chloromethanes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chloromethanes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chloromethanes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chloromethanes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chloromethanes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chloromethanes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chloromethanes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chloromethanes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chloromethanes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chloromethanes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chloromethanes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Methyl Chloride
4.1.3
