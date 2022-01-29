Thionyl Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thionyl chloridealso known as sulfur oxychloride. It is a colorless or light yellow transparent liquid, and with a pungent odor. Thionyl chloride dissolved in benzene, chloroform and carbon tetrachloride. It is an important inorganic chemical product.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thionyl Chloride in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6806237/global-thionyl-chloride-2022-2028-322

Global Thionyl Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thionyl Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thionyl Chloride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thionyl Chloride market was valued at 280.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 341.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Refined Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thionyl Chloride include Shandong Kaisheng New Materials, LANXESS, Jiang Xi Selon Industry, China Pingmei Shenma Group, CABB, Transpek, Chuyuan Group, Shangyu Wolong Chemical and Sichuan Boxing and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thionyl Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thionyl Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thionyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Refined Products

First-Rate Products

Second-Rate Products

Global Thionyl Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thionyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticide Industry

Dye Industry

Organic Synthesis Industry

A Ring (or Closed Loop) Reaction Industries

Others

Global Thionyl Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thionyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thionyl Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thionyl Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thionyl Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thionyl Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials

LANXESS

Jiang Xi Selon Industry

China Pingmei Shenma Group

CABB

Transpek

Chuyuan Group

Shangyu Wolong Chemical

Sichuan Boxing

Changzhou Xudong Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-thionyl-chloride-2022-2028-322-6806237

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thionyl Chloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thionyl Chloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thionyl Chloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thionyl Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thionyl Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thionyl Chloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thionyl Chloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thionyl Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thionyl Chloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thionyl Chloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thionyl Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thionyl Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thionyl Chloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thionyl Chloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thionyl Chloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thionyl Chloride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Thionyl Chloride Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Thionyl Chloride Market Outlook 2022

Industrial Thionyl Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

United States Industrial Thionyl Chloride Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Industrial Thionyl Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2027