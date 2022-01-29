Thionyl Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thionyl chloridealso known as sulfur oxychloride. It is a colorless or light yellow transparent liquid, and with a pungent odor. Thionyl chloride dissolved in benzene, chloroform and carbon tetrachloride. It is an important inorganic chemical product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thionyl Chloride in global, including the following market information:
- Global Thionyl Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Thionyl Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Thionyl Chloride companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thionyl Chloride market was valued at 280.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 341.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refined Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thionyl Chloride include Shandong Kaisheng New Materials, LANXESS, Jiang Xi Selon Industry, China Pingmei Shenma Group, CABB, Transpek, Chuyuan Group, Shangyu Wolong Chemical and Sichuan Boxing and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thionyl Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thionyl Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thionyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Refined Products
- First-Rate Products
- Second-Rate Products
Global Thionyl Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thionyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pesticide Industry
- Dye Industry
- Organic Synthesis Industry
- A Ring (or Closed Loop) Reaction Industries
- Others
Global Thionyl Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thionyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thionyl Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thionyl Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Thionyl Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Thionyl Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Shandong Kaisheng New Materials
- LANXESS
- Jiang Xi Selon Industry
- China Pingmei Shenma Group
- CABB
- Transpek
- Chuyuan Group
- Shangyu Wolong Chemical
- Sichuan Boxing
- Changzhou Xudong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thionyl Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thionyl Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thionyl Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thionyl Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thionyl Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thionyl Chloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thionyl Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thionyl Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thionyl Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thionyl Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thionyl Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thionyl Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thionyl Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thionyl Chloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thionyl Chloride Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thionyl Chloride Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thionyl Chloride Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
