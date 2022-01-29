Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carboxymethyl cellulose (also referred as CMC and Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose) can be described as an anionic water-soluble polymer produced from naturally occurring cellulose by etherification, substituting the hydroxyl groups with carboxymethyl groups on the cellulose chain.

Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as binder, thickening agent, suspension agent, and bulking agent in variety of application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carboxymethyl Cellulose in global, including the following market information:

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Carboxymethyl Cellulose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carboxymethyl Cellulose market was valued at 1920.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2251.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

99.5 %+ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carboxymethyl Cellulose include CP Kelco, Lihong, Ashland, Akzo Nobel, Wealthy, ShenGuang, Yingte, Lude Chemical and Quimica Amtex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carboxymethyl Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

99.5 %+

90%-99.5%

50%-90%

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Detergent Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil Drilling Industry

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carboxymethyl Cellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carboxymethyl Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carboxymethyl Cellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carboxymethyl Cellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CP Kelco

Lihong

Ashland

Akzo Nobel

Wealthy

ShenGuang

Yingte

Lude Chemical

Quimica Amtex

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose

DKS

Xuzhou Liyuan

Fushixin

Dow

Maoyuan

Daicel

Nippon Paper Industries

Lamberti

Acselsan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carboxymethyl Cellulose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carboxymethyl Cellulose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies

