Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carboxymethyl cellulose (also referred as CMC and Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose) can be described as an anionic water-soluble polymer produced from naturally occurring cellulose by etherification, substituting the hydroxyl groups with carboxymethyl groups on the cellulose chain.
Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as binder, thickening agent, suspension agent, and bulking agent in variety of application.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carboxymethyl Cellulose in global, including the following market information:
- Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Carboxymethyl Cellulose companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carboxymethyl Cellulose market was valued at 1920.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2251.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
99.5 %+ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carboxymethyl Cellulose include CP Kelco, Lihong, Ashland, Akzo Nobel, Wealthy, ShenGuang, Yingte, Lude Chemical and Quimica Amtex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carboxymethyl Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
- 99.5 %+
- 90%-99.5%
- 50%-90%
Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Paper Industry
- Textile Industry
- Detergent Industry
- Cosmetics Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Oil Drilling Industry
Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carboxymethyl Cellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carboxymethyl Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carboxymethyl Cellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Carboxymethyl Cellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CP Kelco
- Lihong
- Ashland
- Akzo Nobel
- Wealthy
- ShenGuang
- Yingte
- Lude Chemical
- Quimica Amtex
- Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS
- Anqiu Eagle Cellulose
- DKS
- Xuzhou Liyuan
- Fushixin
- Dow
- Maoyuan
- Daicel
- Nippon Paper Industries
- Lamberti
- Acselsan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carboxymethyl Cellulose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carboxymethyl Cellulose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies
