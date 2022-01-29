HPMC Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HPMC is short for hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, which is a semisynthetic, inert, viscoelastic polymer used as an ophthalmic lubricant, as well as an excipient and controlled-delivery component in oral medicaments, found in a variety of commercial products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HPMC in global, including the following market information:

Global HPMC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HPMC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five HPMC companies in 2021 (%)

The global HPMC market was valued at 1206.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1451.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HPMC include Ashland, DuPont, Shin-Etsu, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Hercules-Tianpu, Shandong Guangda Technology, Shandong Yiteng New Material, Celotech and Gemez Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HPMC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HPMC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HPMC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global HPMC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HPMC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Coatings

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global HPMC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HPMC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HPMC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HPMC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HPMC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies HPMC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

DuPont

Shin-Etsu

LOTTE Fine Chemical

Hercules-Tianpu

Shandong Guangda Technology

Shandong Yiteng New Material

Celotech

Gemez Chemical

Tai’an Ruitai

Xinjiang Su nok cotton Industry

Shandong Head

Zouping Fuhai Technology Development

Henan Tiansheng Chemical Industry

Shandong Tines Cellulose

Zhejiang Kehong Chemical

Hopetop Pharmaceutical

Shijiazhuang Ruixin

Shandong Ningjin Dexin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HPMC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HPMC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HPMC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HPMC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HPMC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HPMC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HPMC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HPMC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HPMC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HPMC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HPMC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HPMC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HPMC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HPMC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HPMC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HPMC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global HPMC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

4.2 By Type – Global HPMC Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global HPMC Revenue, 2017-2022



