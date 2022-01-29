Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) is an organic compound in the class known as isocyanates. More specifically, it is an aliphatic diisocyanate. Aliphatic diisocyanates are used in special applications, such as enamel coatings which are resistant to abrasion and degradation from ultraviolet light. These properties are particularly desirable in, for instance, the exterior paint applied to aircraft and vessels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hexamethylene Diisocyanate in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6806240/global-hexamethylene-diisocyanate-2022-2028-183

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hexamethylene Diisocyanate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate market was valued at 2211.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3504.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.999 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hexamethylene Diisocyanate include Covestro, Vencorex, Tosoh, WANHUA, Asahi Kasei Corporation and BASF SE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hexamethylene Diisocyanate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

0.999

0.995

Others

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Adhesive

Others

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hexamethylene Diisocyanate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hexamethylene Diisocyanate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hexamethylene Diisocyanate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hexamethylene Diisocyanate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covestro

Vencorex

Tosoh

WANHUA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hexamethylene-diisocyanate-2022-2028-183-6806240

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hexamet

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Outlook 2022

China Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027