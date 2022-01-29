Currency Sorter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A currency sorter is a kind of financial machines and tools used for sorting cash, mainly including banknote sorter and coin sorter. Some currency sorters are designed to simultaneously scan, denominate, authenticate, count, sort, face, strap and distribute cash with high speed. The primary users are banks, financial institutions, casinos, and large theme parks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Currency Sorter in global, including the following market information:

Global Currency Sorter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Currency Sorter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Currency Sorter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Currency Sorter market was valued at 2254.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3921.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Currency Sorter include Giesecke & Devrient, Glory, Laurel, Delarue, Toshiba, Kisan Electronics, Julong, Xinda and GRG Banking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Currency Sorter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Currency Sorter Market, by Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Currency Sorter Market Segment Percentages, by Size, 2021 (%)

Small

Middle

Large

Global Currency Sorter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Currency Sorter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banknote Sorter

Coin Sorter

Global Currency Sorter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Currency Sorter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Currency Sorter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Currency Sorter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Currency Sorter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Currency Sorter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Giesecke & Devrient

Glory

Laurel

Delarue

Toshiba

Kisan Electronics

Julong

Xinda

GRG Banking

Guao Electronic

Harbin Bill Sorter

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Currency Sorter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Size

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Currency Sorter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Currency Sorter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Currency Sorter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Currency Sorter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Currency Sorter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Currency Sorter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Currency Sorter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Currency Sorter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Currency Sorter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Currency Sorter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Currency Sorter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Currency Sorter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Currency Sorter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Currency Sorter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Currency Sorter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Size – Global Currency Sorter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Small

