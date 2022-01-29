Diverter Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diverter Valves direct material from one source to multiple destinations and make sure that conveying air and product are forwarded with low resistance. It is designed for highly viscous fluids. The valve is used in pellet, film and fiber manufacturing applications for filtration systems and as a dump valve to isolate Pumps, Extruders, pelletizers and other downstream equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diverter Valves in global, including the following market information:
- Global Diverter Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Diverter Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Diverter Valves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diverter Valves market was valued at 218.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 303.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Auto Diverter Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diverter Valves include GEA, Coperion, DMN-Westinghouse, FLSmidth, Schenck Process, Salina Vortex, Scheuch, Wamgroup and SchuF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diverter Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diverter Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diverter Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Auto Diverter Valves
- Manual Diverter Valves
Global Diverter Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diverter Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverage
- Construction
- Medicine
- Chemical
- Mineral
- Plastics
- Others
Global Diverter Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diverter Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Diverter Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Diverter Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Diverter Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Diverter Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GEA
- Coperion
- DMN-Westinghouse
- FLSmidth
- Schenck Process
- Salina Vortex
- Scheuch
- Wamgroup
- SchuF
- KICE
- Pelletron Corporation
- Magnum Systems
- Gericke
- Bush & Wilton
- Britton Procol Valves
