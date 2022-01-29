Diverter Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diverter Valves direct material from one source to multiple destinations and make sure that conveying air and product are forwarded with low resistance. It is designed for highly viscous fluids. The valve is used in pellet, film and fiber manufacturing applications for filtration systems and as a dump valve to isolate Pumps, Extruders, pelletizers and other downstream equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diverter Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Diverter Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diverter Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Diverter Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diverter Valves market was valued at 218.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 303.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Auto Diverter Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diverter Valves include GEA, Coperion, DMN-Westinghouse, FLSmidth, Schenck Process, Salina Vortex, Scheuch, Wamgroup and SchuF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diverter Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diverter Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diverter Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Auto Diverter Valves

Manual Diverter Valves

Global Diverter Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diverter Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Construction

Medicine

Chemical

Mineral

Plastics

Others

Global Diverter Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diverter Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diverter Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diverter Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diverter Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Diverter Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GEA

Coperion

DMN-Westinghouse

FLSmidth

Schenck Process

Salina Vortex

Scheuch

Wamgroup

SchuF

KICE

Pelletron Corporation

Magnum Systems

Gericke

Bush & Wilton

Britton Procol Valves

