Membrane Filtration Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pleated Membrane Filtration or “membranes” are polymer films with specific pore ratings. Membranes retain particles and microorganisms that exceed their pore ratings by acting as a physical barrier and capturing such particles on the surface of the membrane.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pleated Membrane Filtration in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m)
- Global top five Pleated Membrane Filtration companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pleated Membrane Filtration market was valued at 1600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2177.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pleated Membrane Filtration include Merck Millipore, Pall Corporation, Sartorius Group, 3M Company, SUEZ (GE), Sterlitech Corporation, Graver Technologies, Parker Hannifin and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pleated Membrane Filtration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)
Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PP Filter
- PES Filter
- PTFE Filter
- Nylon Filter
- Others
Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)
Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Water and Wastewater
- Chemical
- Others
Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)
Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pleated Membrane Filtration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pleated Membrane Filtration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pleated Membrane Filtration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m)
- Key companies Pleated Membrane Filtration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck Millipore
- Pall Corporation
- Sartorius Group
- 3M Company
- SUEZ (GE)
- Sterlitech Corporation
- Graver Technologies
- Parker Hannifin
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Porvair Filtration Group
- Donaldson
- BEA Technologies
- Critical Process Filtration
- EATON
- Fujifilm
- Global Filter LLC
- Wolftechnik
- Cobetter
- Pureach
- SS Filters
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pleated Membrane Filtration Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pleated Membrane Filtration Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pleated Membrane Filtration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pleated Membrane Filtration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pleated Membrane Filtration Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pleated Membrane Filtration Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pleated Membrane Filtration Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
